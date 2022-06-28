 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UltimaNota and the Charlotte Symphony are headed for Kannapolis this weekend

  • 0
UltimaNota

UltimaNota will be part of the Sunday Music Series July 3 from 13 p.m. at Veterans Park.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS  It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis.

The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and of course  fireworks for 2022. All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week’s events are:

  • June 30 Farmer’s Market
    • 47 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Vance Avenue
  • July 1 Concert in the Park and Fireworks: Charlotte Symphony
    • 7 p.m. at Village Park
  • July 3 Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota
    • 13 p.m. at Veterans Park

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden Administration proposes electric vehicle charging stations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts