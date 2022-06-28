UltimaNota and the Charlotte Symphony are headed for Kannapolis this weekend

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis.

The city has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers baseball and of course – fireworks for 2022. All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.

This week’s events are:

June 30 Farmer’s Market 4 – 7 p.m. at corner of Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and Vance Avenue

Farmer’s Market July 1 Concert in the Park and Fireworks: Charlotte Symphony 7 p.m. at Village Park

Concert in the Park and Fireworks: Charlotte Symphony July 3 Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota 1 – 3 p.m. at Veterans Park

Sunday Music Series: UltimaNota

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No pets or smoking please.

Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted. You can download the summer’s entire schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on Facebook and Twitter.