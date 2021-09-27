UNC NRI adds new faculity member to research team

The UNC Nutrition Research Institute (NRI) welcomes a new faculty member to its team: Ximena M. Bustamante-Marin, PhD.

A member of the Hursting-Chapel Hill lab, Bustamante-Martin is an Associate Professor in the Department of Nutrition at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health – and now, the Nutrition Research Institute.

Bustamante-Marin earned her PhD in Biological Sciences with mention in Physiology from Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. Her research focus on understanding how the cells perceive signals from the microenvironment to control cellular functions and cell fate decisions, a fundamental goal in stem cell and cancer cell biology.

Learn more about Bustamante-Marin and her research here: https://unc.live/3APxbwi You can also learn more about the Hursting Lab team, based out of both Kannapolis and Chapel Hill, on the website: https://bit.ly/hursting