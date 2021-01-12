Underfunded Harrisburg Park to see full construction

One of the code requirements is for accessibility While there are disability spaces in the parking lot, there isn't an accessible ramp leading to the park. Other improvements include:

Gates

Fencing

Walkways

Accessible ramps

Stair additions

Drainage areas

Donham reiterated town manager Brigman's previous remarks, saying the original 11-month timeline to complete the park's construction was too aggressive and short to complete all of the work. When the project began, its designs were incomplete and real-world application of those designs didn't work.

Donham said the short construction window of 11 months and the incomplete plans were major factors in slowing construction.

"Since the GMP was developed from incomplete plans, we are in this shape, and with the deadline of July 4, it just really caused that urgency at the beginning of the project," Donham explained.

In order to keep the park within budget, some construction items were cut and funds were moved to fully find others. This, Donham said, also caused funding issues.