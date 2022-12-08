Union Street homes open their doors this holiday season

CONCORD — It is definitely looking a lot like Christmas down Union Street.

And those holiday decked-out homes aren't just pretty on the outside. Homeowners, a couple of churches and even a business have decked the halls inside and out for the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes.

Put on by the Residents of Historic Concord, this holiday tradition is finally returning after a three year hiatus.

Randy W. Hopkins, president of Residents of Historic Concord said this home tour has a few firsts.

This year, there will be nine homes open for touring, the most in the events history. The event has also never been held on a Saturday. But this year, the event will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11. There will also be a candlelight version on Saturday. The tour includes the northernmost home — John Mitchell Odell House — and the southern-most house — Franklin C. Niblock House.

And this year, the homes are a must-see, Hopkins said.

"I can’t pick just one house as my favorite," Hopkins confessed. "I love them all for very different reasons."

Decor runs the gamut from minimalist to Hopkins' self-coined maximalist.

Hopkins' home will be featured in the tour.

"We call ourselves maximalists," she explained. "We are decked to the halls — literally. But we have so many different decor styles. Each home expresses each homeowner's personal style. No two homes will be the same."

One of the houses — located at 290 Union St. South — was featured in Country Home Magazine’s December 2019 issue and will be featured in Southern Living’s Fall 2023 issue. Another house — located at 183 Union St. North — was featured in Southern Living in July of 2021.

Hopkins' own home, which will be featured, is a winner of the first Residential Preservationist Award. Her home is located at 287 Union St. South.

While the first holiday home tour in Concord was held in 1984 by the Concord Garden Council, it has seen quite the metamorphosis. Especially after the Residents of Historic Concord, created in 1988, held its first home tour in 1992.

And this year it is bigger than ever.

"We took the opportunity to expand it," Hopkins explained.

Both days combined, Hopkins expects about 1,100 people to tour the homes.

And since the nine homes, two churches and one business cover a wide area, trolley service will be offered both days. But since the Art Walk on Union will also take place Saturday, Hopkins said to expect a bit more walking that day.

Tickets for the 2022 Holiday Home Tour can be purchased online at http://www.residentsofhistoricconcord.org/. Tickets will be available through the weekend.

For those who order tickets ahead of time, there are pickup locations at:

Union Street Market / 10 Union St. N

MacTabby Cat Cafe / 25 Market St. SW

Historic Cabarrus Association / 65 Union St. S

Cabarrus Center / 57 Union St S (event day)

The home tour will take place Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.