Union Street lights up this September for historic walking tour

The historic homes of North and South Union Street lit up over the weekend for the first Colorful Lights Historic Concord Walking Tour.
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in September more than 50 homes along North and South Union Street will be lit up in colorful lights starting at 7 p.m.
Kat Cornelius, local artist and founder of TuxedoKat Imaginarium got the idea to light up Union Street after placing her Bookmark sculpture in the front yard of a historic home earlier in the year.
While driving down Union Street, she saw a home lit up in rainbow flood lights and wondered what it would be like for every house to be lit with color. The she saw an opportunity to get people from around and outside the Concord rea to come and learn more about the city's history.
"Concord's main attraction in my point of view is the history of the homes on Union Street," Cornelius told the Independent Tribune.
Cornelius brought the idea to Residents of Historic Concord President Randy W. Hopkins who helped pitch the idea to the board. Once it was approved, Cornelius and Hopkins started approaching homeowners about the plan.
In total they were able to secure 56 homes to participate in the walking tour— 20 on North Union Street and 26 on South Union Street.
Hopkins also helped secure sponsors for the event to help fund the flood lights for each home. Cornelius even sponsored a home that had a special meaning to her.
She sponsored the Addie Foil House, the home lit up n rainbow lights that kickstarted the entire project.
But Cornelius wanted the walk to also be educational, giving viewers the opportunity to learn more about each house. Hopkins had just the girl for the job. Her granddaughter Isabella Case, an undergraduate studying historic preservation.
Case helped put together information for a home guide, going to the deeds office, working with Historic Cabarrus and researching any previous publications on the 56 houses.
Hopkins said for some homes, this was the first time some people in the community sill learn about them.
"It was about answering people's questions and curiosity," she explained. "A lot of people are interested in the houses, so this medium was the first one that really provided an opportunity for the homes that haven't been published to have them highlighted. Whether they were constructed in the late 1800s or in 1970 or 80, they still get to have their story told. The wonderful thing about this district what I love about this historic district is that these aren't cookie cutter homes. They did have various architectural styles."
Hopkins said that the walking tour helped fill in the gap of the Christmas home tour that was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and is also cancelled this year.
The walking guide and historic information for each home can be found through a QR code that is displayed in front of each house on the walking tour. The guide has information on every illuminated house give information on architectural features when the home was built the style of the home, historic pictures, timeline of ownership and some historic stories and facts connected with the home.
Printed guides are also available at participating business in downtown concord for $5.
Guides can be found at:
Press & Porter Coffee & Pourhouse
Union Street Market in Concord
Budget Blinds of Concord
The Bead Lady
Cornelius designed the guide and said she was blown away by the information Case found and has enjoyed getting to know Concord more during the project.
"By me just taking her information and designing the guide, I learned a lot just from the visuals and now that I go by the houses I know a lot more about them," she explained. "I have even been in contact with the owners and have even been inside on tours from doing all of this."
She hopes that the walking tour will get people from outside Concord interested in Downtown and have them checking out the local shops.
For those trying to get in some fresh air and exercise, the tour is two miles one way and a four-mile loop.
And since the event is outdoors, along sidewalks and self-guided, it will help families participate.
"I feel like the colorful lights aspect of it and seeing just how old some of these houses are will engage kids, introduce them to the history," Cornelius said.
Look for the Look for the Colorful Lights Historic Downtown Walking Tour signs to access the digital guide or drop into a participating store for a print copy before heading out to see the lights.