Union Street lights up this September for historic walking tour

Hopkins also helped secure sponsors for the event to help fund the flood lights for each home. Cornelius even sponsored a home that had a special meaning to her.

She sponsored the Addie Foil House, the home lit up n rainbow lights that kickstarted the entire project.

But Cornelius wanted the walk to also be educational, giving viewers the opportunity to learn more about each house. Hopkins had just the girl for the job. Her granddaughter Isabella Case, an undergraduate studying historic preservation.

Case helped put together information for a home guide, going to the deeds office, working with Historic Cabarrus and researching any previous publications on the 56 houses.

Hopkins said for some homes, this was the first time some people in the community sill learn about them.