This Week!

(Today, Sept. 10)

League of Extraordinary Legos — Thursday, Sept. 7, 4: 30-5: 30 p.m. We’ll bring the LEGOs®, you bring your imagination! Drop in; Ages 4-12; FREE; No Registration Required; 4297 C HWY 24/27 E; Midland Library; For more information, visit Events for September 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Stitch & Knit: Crochet 101 — Saturday Sept. 9, 10-11: 30 a.m. Join us to learn how to make basic crochet stitches and create a granny square! Ages 10+; FREE; Registration Required; 27 Union Street; Concord Library. For more information or to register, visit Events for August 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Art Walk on Union — Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. This event features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from numerous shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. All ages welcome; FREE; Downtown Concord, NC; Union St. and Cabarrus Ave; For more information, please visit Art Walk on Union—Cabarrus Arts Council

Rockin’ the Burg Community Concert Series — Sept. 9, 6-9 p.m. This event is a family-friendly outdoor concert series, bringing our community to Harrisburg Park, on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October. Each Rockin’ the Burg Concert at Harrisburg Park features food trucks and live music! Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. You are welcome to bring outside food as sometimes the food trucks do get busy! We will have a beer garden on site! Beer/wine must be consumed while inside the beer garden. Beer Garden Hours: 6pm to 9pm; Last Call at 8:30pm; FREE; Harrisburg Park; For more information, please visit Rockin’ the Burg — Harrisburg, NC (harrisburgnc.org)

Next Week!

(Sept. 11-17)

Teen DIY: Moon & Star Wall Hanging — Thursday, Sept. 14, 5-6 p.m. In the spirit of the coming fall, come relax with us and learn hand sewing techniques. We will be making a moon and star decoration inspired by this month’s harvest moon. Ages 12-18; Free; No Registration Required; Midland Library; 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E; For more information, visit Events for August 2023 – Cabarrus County Public Library (sirsidynix.net)

Preschool Picassos — Friday, Sept. 15, 10:15-11:30 a.m. Does your child love to make messy art? Join us for collaborative, process-based art at the library! You WILL get messy – please wear old clothes! Ages 3-5 with caregiver. This is a drop-in program; FREE; No Registration Required; Harrisburg Library; 201 Sims Pkwy, Harrisburg.

Larry & Joe — Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. Larry & Joe is the duo of Joropo maestro Larry Bellorín (Monagas, Venezuela) and GRAMMY-nominated bluegrass and old-time star Joe Troop (Winston-Salem, North Carolina). These two virtuosic multi-instrumentalists fuse their respective Venezuelan and Appalachian folk traditions on the harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, upright bass, guitar, and maracas to prove that music has no borders. Their bilingual (esp/eng) program includes storytelling, humor, and singalongs. Doors open for this performance at 7:30 p.m. Concessions available! All Ages; Ticket Purchase Required; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit Larry & Joe—Cabarrus Arts Council

Fifth Annual Harrisburg Multicultural Festival — Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We invite you to discover different cultures through arts, music, fashion, dance, and food. Interested in participating or want to join our team? Please contact Jeet Hiremath at hmcgnc@gmail.com OR jit.hire@gmail.com; Connect. Share. Embrace. This event is presented and organized by the Harrisburg Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee with support from Harrisburg Parks and Recreation. FREE; No Registration Required Harrisburg Park; 191 Sims Pkwy; For More information, please visit Harrisburg Multicultural Festival — Harrisburg, NC (harrisburgnc.org)

Upcoming

Wildflower Tales of the Trail Part 2 — Wednesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Susan Edmonson is back by popular demand and will be conducting three classes at CAG. The third in her garden series will take you on a Wildflower walk with Susan through the woods! Let’s stitch flowers to make a creative journal with little facts and quotes about each of the flowers. The stitches will be done using Pearl Cotton Threads and embellished with ribbons and unique hand dyed fabrics. This little journal book will be put together in a unique way with the addition of ribbons and buttons. Join Susan for this creative journey! Ages 15+; Registration required; Class Cost: $50 CAG members; $60 non-CAG members; Materials Cost: the pattern for the class is $15 and kits with supplies and the pattern will be available at $30 which is payable in the class; Concord; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios; 223 Crowell Drive, NW; For more information or to register, visit Classes & Workshops (cabarrusartguild.org)

Third Concord International Festival — Saturday, Sept. 30, noon to 6 p.m. Presented by El Puente Hispano and the City of Concord. Join us and enjoy a world mosaic of different countries and cultures at the Concord International Festival in Downtown Concord. Be amazed by colorful ethnic performances, enjoy arts and crafts from around the world, taste exquisite international food, experience cultural booths and education, and have your children play at our kids’ corner with internationally inspired attractions. Fun for the entire family! All ages; FREE; Market Street, Downtown Concord; For more information, visit Home—concordinternationalfestival.com

Ongoing

Cabarrus County Fair — Opens Friday, Sept. 8, 4-11 p.m. For nine amazing days enjoy delicious food, thrilling rides, games, adorable animals, dazzling displays, entertainment and memories to last a lifetime. There is something for everyone! Rides, Food, Education, friendly competition and fun! Ages 5 & Under are Free; Ages 6-11: $6.00; Ages 12 & Over: $8.00; With Military ID & Ages 55 and Better: $6.00; Parking is Free; Cabarrus County Fairgrounds; 4751 Highway 49 North; For more information, please visit Entertainment (cabarruscountyfair.com)

Force of Nature — Humans are a part of Nature. We depend upon its bounty. It nurtures our sense of place — and peace. Its intricate weavings are material to our health. The artists in Force of Nature go further; their bonds go deeper. The natural world supplies their tools, media, even their partners—and always their inspiration. Join us. Glimpse the beyond-human world as these artists do. See new patterns through their eyes. Feel elements of the earth and sky, woods and water, through their hands. For these artists the force of nature is the very source of creativity. Co-curators and Exhibiting Artist, Linda Goodwin and George Pfeffer. All Ages; No Registration; FREE; 65 Union Street South, Cabarrus Arts Council. For updates, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-galleries

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame — The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation—North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day — Every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord) — enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).

Caffeinate with Creatives — Every Second Saturday, 10-11 a.m. The Concord area is filled with artists of all kinds, let’s take some time to get to know each other! Join us every 2nd Saturday starting July 8th for coffee and creative conversations. All artists are welcome; No Registration; FREE, Coffee for purchase; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Drive NW, Concord). For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/7/8/caffeinate-with-creatives-a-social-hour-for-local-artists