United Way Invests $21.7M in Annual Grants Across Charlotte Region

CHARLOTTE (December 10, 2020) – United Way of Central Carolinas announced today the investment of $21.7 million into communities across the Charlotte region, awarding grants to more than 100 agencies in five counties that are building stronger neighborhoods, improving racial equity, boosting economic mobility and helping people meet basic needs in the pandemic.

Thanks to thousands of corporate and individual donors, the investment includes $10.7 million for United Way initiatives and partner agencies in fiscal year 2021. The funding includes a $1 million contribution from Mecklenburg County to expand United Way’s Unite Charlotte initiative to improve racial equity, which was seeded by Wells Fargo in 2016. United Way also broadens its reach by welcoming 36 new partners with first-time grants to programs aligned with its mission.

The investment also includes $9.2 million for agencies providing relief for individuals and families facing hardships due to the pandemic. The money, which began going out in July, is part of the COVID-19 Response Fund co-launched in March by United Way in partnership with Foundation For The Carolinas.

The remaining $1.7 million represents additional United Way community investments and donor-directed funding for nonprofits.