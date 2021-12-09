United Way invests more than $12 million across Charlotte region

United Neighborhoods will receive $1.3 million, up from $950,000 this year. The initiative empowers residents in historically challenged communities to identify their most significant needs and choose the nonprofit organizations they believe can best deliver neighborhood-focused services. In 2022, the Lakeview neighborhood will join two other United Neighborhoods pilot communities – Renaissance West and Grier Heights. Five additional neighborhoods will receive smaller grants designed to increase their capacity to assist their neighbors and develop neighborhood leaders.

Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance executive director Jamall Kinard says the northwest Charlotte community will invest the United Way support in solutions that strengthen children and families:

“We are grateful to those who give back through United Way and for the organization’s belief in Lakeview. Investments like this will help the Charlotte community become a place where strong individuals and families are cultivated in every neighborhood and where unjust systems are reformed so we all share in the expansion of opportunities of this growing region.”