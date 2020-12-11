United Way of Central Carolinas Defunds Boy Scout Outreach Programs

CONCORD — The Central NC Council of Boy Scouts of America was notified earlier this month it has been completely defunded by the United Way of the Central Carolinas, the organization announced in a press release Thursday.
Part of the funding provided by the United Way of the Central Carolinas went to the Central NC Council’s ScoutReach program — a division of the Boy Scouts of America started in 1994 that emphasized service to rural and urban areas and to minority populations.
“We have worked diligently to meet (the United Way’s) rigorous requirements while making sure our programs benefited our communities’ most marginalized youth,’ the Central NC Council of the Boy Scouts of America wrote in a statement. “In fact, in 2004, we instituted ScoutReach as an outreach program to remove barriers to entry and serve our community's most at-risk youth. In 2018, at the request of the United Way of the Central Carolinas the Central NC Council launched the S.T.E.M. program, to showcase that Scouting is diverse and sustainable through innovative programming.
“Through our partnership with the United Way of Central Carolinas, we have been able to serve 4,115 at-risk youth in Anson, Cabarrus, and Union Counties in the last three years. Based on our internal survey and data from the last three years know youth in the Scouting are benefitting from Scouting both inside and outside the classroom. With 93 percent of Scouts in the last three years completing their grade level with an A or B average, we know Scouting is setting their path for success. And while the United Way of Central Carolina’s may not see this as a current fit for their funding or program, we at Central NC Council see the tremendous needs our community’s youth have, and we are committed to finding alternative funding sources to continue providing these essential programs.”
The Central NC Council of the Boy Scouts of America is made up of five districts in Anson, Cabarrus, Montgomery, Stanly, Rowan and Union Counties.
Despite the loss of funding from the United Way, the Council has no intention of dropping the outreach program.
“COVID has shown us the important needs our youth have to connect to positive adult mentors and have access to an alternative learning environment,” their statement reads. “Our ScoutReach program is one way we can ensure our students have a safe, dependable program that is keeping them focused on moving forward personally and academically during an unpredictable time.
“We will continue to receive United Way designations, and we hope that as you or your company participates in future fundraising, you will remember the work we do, and the commitment we have to this community to provide these much-needed programs. We appreciate your consideration for your United Way designation and direct donations to help us make up the gap for this much-needed income we no longer will receive.”
The Central NC Council serves more than 4,000 youth per year through the Scouting Program. The Central NC Council’s resident camp, Camp John J. Barnhardt, is located on the 1,000-acre William C. Cannon Scout Reservation on Badin Lake in Stanly County.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.