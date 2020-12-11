United Way of Central Carolinas Defunds Boy Scout Outreach Programs

“We have worked diligently to meet (the United Way’s) rigorous requirements while making sure our programs benefited our communities’ most marginalized youth,’ the Central NC Council of the Boy Scouts of America wrote in a statement. “In fact, in 2004, we instituted ScoutReach as an outreach program to remove barriers to entry and serve our community's most at-risk youth. In 2018, at the request of the United Way of the Central Carolinas the Central NC Council launched the S.T.E.M. program, to showcase that Scouting is diverse and sustainable through innovative programming.

“Through our partnership with the United Way of Central Carolinas, we have been able to serve 4,115 at-risk youth in Anson, Cabarrus, and Union Counties in the last three years. Based on our internal survey and data from the last three years know youth in the Scouting are benefitting from Scouting both inside and outside the classroom. With 93 percent of Scouts in the last three years completing their grade level with an A or B average, we know Scouting is setting their path for success. And while the United Way of Central Carolina’s may not see this as a current fit for their funding or program, we at Central NC Council see the tremendous needs our community’s youth have, and we are committed to finding alternative funding sources to continue providing these essential programs.”