United Way of the Greater Triangle and Lyft Launch RIDE UNITED NC to Help Get Underserved Communities to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Statewide

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable. We have been driving better health in North Carolina for generations, working to tackle our communities’ greatest health challenges. We serve our customers and communities of more than 3.8 million members, including approximately 1.1 million served on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About Lyft:

Lyft was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest transportation networks in the United States and Canada. As the world shifts away from car ownership to transportation-as-a-service, Lyft is at the forefront of this massive societal change. Our transportation network brings together rideshare, bikes, scooters, car rentals and transit all in one app. We are singularly driven by our mission: to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.

About North Carolina Department of Transportation:

As part of its mission, the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) provides funding and technical assistance to transit agencies statewide to ensure residents have access to opportunities and services, including the vaccine. Earlier this year, NCDOT and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services distributed $2.5 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funding to transit agencies in every county to help pay for rides to vaccination sites. So far transit systems have provided more than 5,000 trips to vaccination sites covering over 35,000 miles. The RIDE UNITED NC initiative is a supplemental part of this larger effort led by NCDOT and NCDHHS. For its part, NCDOT will be ensuring transit agencies are familiar with RIDE UNITED NC as a way to supplement their existing services and ensure residents with transportation challenges can get to their vaccine appointments. For more information on the state-led effort, go to: https://bit.ly/39byIkT.