United Way to host racial equity virtual town hall

United Way of Central Carolinas is hosting a Racial Equity Virtual Town Hall event. Program highlights include:

Keynote speaker and 21-Day Equity Challenge co-creator Dr. Eddie Moore, Jr.

A special panel discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Breakout sessions with local subject-matter experts who will share their insight and proposed solutions on race and the inequities that exist in housing, education, healthcare and financial stability.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Town Hall will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A follow-up to the Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge that launched on January 18, 2021 and included more than 15,000 participants across the Charlotte region and beyond, the Racial Equity Virtual Town Hall allows attendees to gain a deeper understanding of issues around race and inequity that affect our community.

Registration and participation in the Town Hall event is FREE and open to anyone interested in learning more around the topic of racial equity and how it impacts our daily lives and community. Visit https://hopin.com/events/uwcctownhall to register and view the full agenda.