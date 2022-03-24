Upcoming reunions

Swinson family reunion

The Swinson family reunion will be held on Sunday, August 7, from 12:30 - 5 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call 704-855-9456 after 4 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus Super 4 reunion

Northwest Cabarrus High School will be holding the Super 4 and Friends reunion on April 9 at the Kannapolis Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. catered by The Dough Girls. DJ Entertainment & Reminiscing featuring DJ Jim Shafer at 8 p.m. Goodnight will be at 10 p.m. The cost is $40 per person.

CCHS 1980 reunion

The 1980 Graduating Class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year + 2 class reunion the evening of April 23, at the Cabarrus Country Club.

To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event please go to https://Srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.