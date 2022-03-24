 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Upcoming reunions

  • Updated
  • 0

Swinson family reunion

The Swinson family reunion will be held on Sunday, August 7, from 12:30 - 5 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call 704-855-9456 after 4 p.m.

Northwest Cabarrus Super 4 reunion

Northwest Cabarrus High School will be holding the Super 4 and Friends reunion on April 9 at the Kannapolis Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. catered by The Dough Girls. DJ Entertainment & Reminiscing featuring DJ Jim Shafer at 8 p.m. Goodnight will be at 10 p.m. The cost is $40 per person.

CCHS 1980 reunion

The 1980 Graduating Class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year + 2 class reunion the evening of April 23, at the Cabarrus Country Club.

To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event please go to https://Srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fur real? Dog is taken to Stanly County animal shelter because he was 'gay.'

Fur real? Dog is taken to Stanly County animal shelter because he was 'gay.'

Steve Nichols and his partner, John Winn, were sitting on their couch over the weekend when they saw a news story about a North Carolina dog facing the same ignorance and bigotry they’ve encountered as an openly gay couple for 33 years. Fezco’s previous owners had surrendered him for humping another male dog, according to WCCB, which cited a Facebook post by Stanly County Animal Protective ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Cut reliance on Russian fuels? EU seeks answers to energy supply crunch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts