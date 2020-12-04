UPDATE: Harrisburg holiday fireworks, tree lighting postponed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To offer Harrisburg residents an alternate holiday celebration, the town participated in the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration that aired Nov. 20. Mayor Steve Sciascia participated in a prerecorded reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and lit the town’s Christmas tree at Veterans Park.

But there was still the unused fireworks deposit from the canceled Fourth of July celebration, and the Parks and Recreation Department employees had an idea.

“We wanted to be a part of the Cabarrus celebration because a lot changed,” said Marble. "We decided to do two things. We decided to be a part of the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration since that was a county-wide event. We also still wanted to be able to utilize our fireworks component. We decided that if folks didn’t tune in to the celebration, then this would be another option for them to tune in to see the tree lit at Veterans Park.”

The town’s Arts Cultural and Heritage chair, Jitendra Hiremath, will host the tree lighting countdown at Veterans Park, Marble said. But the fireworks display will be at the new Harrisburg Park.

The park will be closed to the public, but the fireworks can be clearly viewed from the Z-Max Boulevard. Local businesses have also offered their parking lots to the town as alternate parking areas for the fireworks event.