UPDATE: Harrisburg holiday fireworks, tree lighting postponed

The Town of Harrisburg made the decision Friday morning to postpone its virtual holiday tree lighting and fireworks event until December 5.
Due to forecasted weather, the town opted to push the event back to Saturday. All other details of the event will remain the same.
The Harrisburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a virtual holiday celebration complete with a virtual countdown tree lighting and fireworks show that can be viewed from the comfort of home or from Z-Max Boulevard.
The tree lighting portion will be streamed on the town of Harrisburg Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Afterward, viewers can then relax at home as the fireworks show is livestreamed, or residents can park their vehicles on Z-Max Boulevard or an alternate viewing location for spillover parking.
Original statements from the town indicated that the fireworks show would not be livestreamed, said assistant Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Marble, due to concerns over livestreaming from two locations.
But the assistant director stressed that the fireworks show will now be livestreamed tonight.
The town had planned to host an in-person event, but due to increasing COVID-19 numbers and Gov. Roy Cooper extending the state’s stay in Phase 3, such an event wasn’t possible.
To offer Harrisburg residents an alternate holiday celebration, the town participated in the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration that aired Nov. 20. Mayor Steve Sciascia participated in a prerecorded reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and lit the town’s Christmas tree at Veterans Park.
But there was still the unused fireworks deposit from the canceled Fourth of July celebration, and the Parks and Recreation Department employees had an idea.
“We wanted to be a part of the Cabarrus celebration because a lot changed,” said Marble. "We decided to do two things. We decided to be a part of the Cabarrus Virtual Holiday Celebration since that was a county-wide event. We also still wanted to be able to utilize our fireworks component. We decided that if folks didn’t tune in to the celebration, then this would be another option for them to tune in to see the tree lit at Veterans Park.”
The town’s Arts Cultural and Heritage chair, Jitendra Hiremath, will host the tree lighting countdown at Veterans Park, Marble said. But the fireworks display will be at the new Harrisburg Park.
The park will be closed to the public, but the fireworks can be clearly viewed from the Z-Max Boulevard. Local businesses have also offered their parking lots to the town as alternate parking areas for the fireworks event.
The town had initially planned to use the fireworks for the new park’s opening ceremony, but COVID-19 numbers and restrictions also prevented that event.
After a year of canceled events, Marble said, 2020 needed a special close.
“We decided this was the best route to be able to have the fireworks show since we weren’t able to have any events this year, and wrap up the year with our virtual fireworks and tree lighting event,” he said.
