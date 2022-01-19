Update: Woman charged in fatal hit and run, in county jail under $50,000 bond

The Concord Police Department has charged Keshara Danayzia Bridges of Concord with Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony Hit & Run and Driving While License Revoked following the hit and run death of a female on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., the Concord Police Department responded to the scene of a hit and run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Union Street South and Ridge Court SW. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the body of Katilyn Michelle Ball, 26 years old of Concord. Ball, the mother of an 8-year-old, had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen turning onto Interstate-85 South from Concord Mills Boulevard at 8:31 p.m.

Concord Police later asked for the public's help in identifying the vehicle involved in the hit and run.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Keshara Bridges arrived at the Concord Police Department with her attorney and turned herself in. Concord Police also recovered Bridges’s 2010 Nissan Altima from the parking lot of the Ivy Hollow Apartments on Milhaven Lane in Charlotte.

Bridges was placed in the custody of the Cabarrus County Jail under $50,000 bond.