UPDATED WITH MORE EVENTS: Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Oct. 3

Eastwood Baptist Church is having a special singing featuring the Detty Sisters at 6 p.m. The church is at 320 Cook St. in Kannapolis.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Outdoor Flu Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. The clinic is open to any interested adult and will be hosted by the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) members and their Health and Wellness Committee. Shots will be available for adults, including those who are 65 and older. Adults should bring identification and their insurance card. For more details and to preregister, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Cabarrus chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at 2400 Rock Hill Church Road, Concord. All veterans are welcome; you do not have to be disabled. Come out and meet other veterans and find out what is happening.

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.