UPDATED WITH MORE EVENTS: Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, Sept. 26
North Kannapolis Baptist Church’s annual Homecoming service will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Nate Osborne, author and mega-church pastor from Winter Haven, Florida. The church is at 312 Locust St. Dr. Keith Pisani is pastor. Call 704-933-2125 for more information.
Mount Mitchell United Methodist Church will celebrate Homecoming at 11 a.m. Special speaker will be the Rev. David Raiford from Mint Hill. There will be NO meal afterward due to the COVID pandemic. We encourage the wearing of masks and social distancing. The church is at 6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis, with the Rev. Joel Locklear as pastor.
Thursday, Sept. 30
MED instead of MEDS for Better Health will be the topic of a six-week series of programs beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, and meeting weekly until Thursday, Nov. 4, at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. Sessions will meet weekly from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $12 per person for the six-week series, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay online at cabarruscounty.us/register, by mail or in person with cash or check payable to: Cabarrus County. Call 704-920-3310 weekdays for details.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Laurel Park Arts/Craft Show will be held with artists and crafters from Laurel Park and the surrounding area. Many items to choose from. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 9. Laurel Park is a subdivision on George Liles Boulevard in Concord.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Outdoor Flu Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. The clinic is open to any interested adult and will be hosted by the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) members and their Health and Wellness Committee. Shots will be available for adults, including those who are 65 and older. Adults should bring identification and their insurance card. For more details and to preregister, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Cabarrus chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at 2400 Rock Hill Church Rd., Concord. All veterans are welcome; you do not have to be disabled. Come out and meet other veterans and find out what is happening.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punchy's Diner at 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses, everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. Please come and renew old friendships If you have questions contact Gayla Spears 704-786-0333.
Saturday, Oct. 16
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, will host a BBQ Chicken Dinner 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold outCarry out only, no dine in. Plates include: half BBQ Chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, and dessert for $10; whole Chicken for $8; quart of slaw for $5. To order or for more information call 704-788-1202.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.