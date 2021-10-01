UPDATED WITH NEW EVENTS: Cabarrus Calendar

Saturday, Oct. 2
Laurel Park Arts/Craft Show will be held with artists and crafters from Laurel Park and the surrounding area. Many items to choose from. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 9. Laurel Park is a subdivision on George Liles Boulevard in Concord.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
The Cabarrus Youth Success Program Jamboree will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Marvin Caldwell Park, 362 Georgia St. SW, Concord. There will be free food, music and prize giveaways. COVID-19 vaccinations and tests will be available from the N.C. Central University Advanced Center for Related Disparities (ACCRD). For more information, call Wilma Means at 704-777-1920.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Eastwood Baptist Church is having a special singing featuring the Detty Sisters at 6 p.m. The church is at 320 Cook St. in Kannapolis.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Outdoor Flu Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. The clinic is open to any interested adult and will be hosted by the Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association (ECA) members and their Health and Wellness Committee. Shots will be available for adults, including those who are 65 and older. Adults should bring identification and their insurance card. For more details and to preregister, call 704-920-3310 weekdays.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Cabarrus chapter of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at 2400 Rock Hill Church Road, Concord. All veterans are welcome; you do not have to be disabled. Come out and meet other veterans and find out what is happening.
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
St. Stephens Wesleyan Church, near Georgeville off Highway 200, will hold its Annual Bazaar and Harvest Sale on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Breakfast biscuits will be served from 8-10 a.m., hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a chicken noodle dinner from 4-7 p.m. or until it runs out. Many baked goods, jams/jellies, Christmas decorations, fall items, crafts and more will be for sale from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information, call 704-782-6677 before the day of sale. Food orders and day of sale, call 704-723-1143.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Calvary Baptist Church’s Homecoming service, celebrating 82 years, will be held at 10:45 a.m. There will be no meal. The church is at 703 Buick Ave., Kannapolis.
Franklin Heights Baptist Church will be celebrating homecoming. Sunday school will be at 9 a.m. and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is at 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punchy’s Diner at 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses, everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, come and renew old friendships. If you have questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door - seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Friday, Oct. 15
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door - seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Saturday, Oct. 16
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, will host a BBQ Chicken Dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Carryout only, no dine in. Plates include: half BBQ chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips and dessert for $10. Whole chicken for $8 or quart of slaw for $5. To order or for more information, call 704-788-1202.
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door - seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door - seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Friday, Oct. 22
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door - seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door - seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door - seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.
Friday, Oct. 29
Old Courthouse Theater & Cabo Winery present HALLOWINE for a spooky good time. Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d'oeuvres 7 and 8:30 p.m.. Wine, Beer, Soda & Wine Slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons for each performance. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com or call the box office at 704-788-2405.
Saturday, Oct. 30
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products
Old Courthouse Theater & Cabo Winery present HALLOWINE for a spooky good time. Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d'oeuvres 7 and 8:30 p.m.. Wine, Beer, Soda & Wine Slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons for each performance. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com or call the box office at 704-788-2405.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Old Courthouse Theater & Cabo Winery present HALLOWINE for a spooky good time. Watch three 10-Minute Plays with a Halloween theme and enjoy hors d'oeuvres 2 and 3:30 p.m.. Wine, Beer, Soda & Wine Slushies will be available for purchase. Tickets are $20. Seating is limited to 30 patrons for each performance. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com or call the box office at 704-788-2405.
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.