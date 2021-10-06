UPDATED WITH NEW EVENTS: Cabarrus Calendar

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punchy’s Diner at 11 a.m. until. If you are a former employee (not just nurses, everyone) of Cabarrus Memorial Hospital, come and renew old friendships. If you have questions, call Gayla Spears at 704-786-0333.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Old Courthouse Theatre presents Blessed Assurance by Laddy Sartin. It is the turbulent Freedom Summer of 1964. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door — seating permitted. The box office opens one hour prior to showtime.

Friday, Oct. 15

Saturday, Oct. 16

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.