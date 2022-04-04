Upddated schedule on Concord road closures for this week.

A road closure on Montford Avenue Northwest in Concord was added to the schedule.

The City of Concord announced April 1 that Montford Avenue Northwest would be closed for scheduled utility work.

It was closed Monday, April 4, between Peigler Street Northwest and Groff Street Northwest to allow private contractors to perform utility work in the area. The closure began at approximately 9 a.m. and lasted through the evening. Workers said they would be able to open it again Tuesday morning.

But additional work is necessary and will require the contractor to close the same section of roadway on Wednesday, April 6, beginning at approximately 9 a.m. The closure is expected to last through the evening and possibly into the early morning on Thursday, April 7. During this work, Montford Avenue Northwest will be closed to through traffic between Peigler Street Northwest and Groff Street Northwest.