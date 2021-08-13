Upper Room embarks on affordable housing project on McGill in Concord

While Rogers said that the townhomes will hopefully be affordable housing, she did not specifically say they would be subsidized housing, which is housing for low-income families.

Affordable housing is based on a rent or mortgage offered below market rate.

Her husband also spoke in opposition to the rezoning stating that he was concerned about traffic flow and the number of parking spaces. He stated that he has seen the outreach center's parking lot half full on occasion. The parking lot currently has 67 parking spaces and after construction there would be about 20 left. But that number exceeds the required 12 spaces.

Rogers also added that the medical center across the street is allowing the outreach center to use its 73 additional spaces at medical center across the street if the center needs more spaces for events. But this agreement is informal.

A neighbor in opposition to the rezoning spoke at the meeting showing pictures of the vacant house on Freeze Avenue NW that will be demolished. The pictures showed the back of the house with trash and yard debris. The back door to the house was also open and had trash and clothing inside.