Upper Room embarks on affordable housing project on McGill in Concord

The Concord City Council approved a rezoning at its Thursday night meeting that will allow eight townhomes to be constructed on McGill Avenue NW near the Upper Room Outreach Center.
The rezoning was approved unanimously.
The small development project is part of Upper Room's initiative to aid in economic mobility, the organization's founder Lasharee Rogers said. The eight townhomes are planned to be marked for affordable housing.
Rogers also said that the type of affordable housing has not yet been determined. She said a mix of subsidized and affordable housing is possible.
"As part of our economic mobility development initiative, we are requesting a rezoning designation that would allow us to provide eight newly built townhomes along Freeze Avenue and St. James Street," Rogers said. "Our goal is to provide affordable housing to families inclusive of wraparound services needed to transition from a tenant to becoming homeowners. Residing families would be afforded the opportunity to participate in all programs offered through Upper Room Outreach Center and incentives to ensure success."
Rogers said that she has not yet found the funding source for the affordable housing portion of the project but she has been getting advice from the Concord Family Enrichment Association and other organizations.
The development will have eight townhomes about 1,366 square feet per each. The eight will be divided between two structures. There will be a shared parking lot accessed from Freeze Ave NW with about 20 parking spaces. An additional shared parking lot accessible from St. James St. NW with 14 parking spaces could be used for visitor parking, although that was not part of the rezoning. Rogers stated that the townhomes are currently estimated to cost about $180,000 to $200,000 per unit.
The development will be located at 212 McGill Ave. NW, which also has a church, outreach center, and daycare center. The portion of the property that was rezoned was a parking lot. The portion of the property located at 193 Freeze Ave NW contains a single-family detached house. The parking lot and house would be demolished to construct the townhomes, a parking lot, and passive common open space.
The property was zoned Neighborhood Commercial and Residential Compact, and it was rezoned to Residential Compact Conditional District.
The Planning and Zoning Commission heard the rezoning petition July 12 and approved the request. An appeal of the rezoning was submitted July 28 by Carolyn and Pete Barnhardt who are neighbors to the property.
The council heard the appeal at its August 12 meeting.
The Barnhardts stated in the application for appeal that stated that the rezoning was incompatible with the surrounding homes which are single family housing. In their oral statements they clarified that they believed attached single-family housing was incompatible with the neighborhood.
But the Planning and Zoning Commission had found it compatible.
The commission found that the proposed Residential Compact Conditional zoning that allows single-family attached dwellings are an option in the 2030 Land Use Plan’s Urban Neighborhood Future Land Use category.
Under the property's original zoning, the portion of the property zoned Residential Compact could have been developed, by right, with up to two townhomes and the residential uses could have been single family detached, single family attached, multifamily/apartment, duplex, triplex, or group living in many forms.
But the larger portion of the property zoned Neighborhood Commercial only allowed multifamily, congregate care senior housing, a group home, a homeless shelter, or a social service institution. Rogers requested to combine the parcels and rezone to Residential Compact Conditional District in order to build the townhomes.
Carolyn Barnhardt in her statements to the council said she was concerned about the safety and value of the neighborhood should low income housing go in.
"Our neighborhood is for single family units," she said. "I know each of you is aware of the problems it can bring into a neighborhood, loud music, children out late at night because a parent is working, crime and drugs.
"I want to feel safe, and I want to see more single families come into our area. Gibson Mill is bringing in new businesses, Kerr Street is building new houses. Alison has new houses coming up. I don't see that moving in low income housing is going to help bring this area back."
While Rogers said that the townhomes will hopefully be affordable housing, she did not specifically say they would be subsidized housing, which is housing for low-income families.
Affordable housing is based on a rent or mortgage offered below market rate.
Her husband also spoke in opposition to the rezoning stating that he was concerned about traffic flow and the number of parking spaces. He stated that he has seen the outreach center's parking lot half full on occasion. The parking lot currently has 67 parking spaces and after construction there would be about 20 left. But that number exceeds the required 12 spaces.
Rogers also added that the medical center across the street is allowing the outreach center to use its 73 additional spaces at medical center across the street if the center needs more spaces for events. But this agreement is informal.
A neighbor in opposition to the rezoning spoke at the meeting showing pictures of the vacant house on Freeze Avenue NW that will be demolished. The pictures showed the back of the house with trash and yard debris. The back door to the house was also open and had trash and clothing inside.
Rogers spoke with the Independent Tribune Friday morning and said she was not aware of the condition of the house. She had purchased the house over a year ago and had intended to gut it and refurbish. But once the affordable housing project came up, she opted to put the property into that project instead. She said that the house had been broken into and occupied without her knowledge.
Another neighbor to the property also spoke up to express concerns about neglected rental properties. He stated that the neighborhood already has several rental properties, but said those properties are woefully neglected by their landlords. He stated that he has called code enforcement several times for multiple properties. He stated that he wanted to ensure that, if the townhomes are built, that they are well managed.
Rogers agreed that the properties should be well managed and said she was in conversations with management companies now.
"To allow anyone to come in and damage or cause harm or put forth things that will damage the community, I think that wouldn't be an advantage to us or myself as a business owner," Rogers said. "So again, we do intend to monitor, closely monitor, the development site as a whole, not just monitor but interact and engage."
Rogers said now that the rezoning is passed, she plans to go forward and acquire funding for the affordable housing to get the project going.