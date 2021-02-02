 Skip to main content
Uptown ramp closures on Interstate 277 this week
  • Updated
NCDOT

CHARLOTTE — Weather permitting, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will continue a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges along Interstate 277 this week.

Crews started Monday evening, closing the following ramps on various nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Monday morning, Feb. 8:

• From Church Street and South Boulevard to the inner loop.

• From the inner loop to I-77 North.

• To the outer loop from I-77 North, Clarkson, Morehead, and East Third Streets, and South Boulevard.

• From the outer loop to U.S. 74 East, Carson and South Boulevards, College Street, and Kenilworth Avenue.

The closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Detour information will be online at DriveNC.gov under Mecklenburg County

