Uwharrie Capital Corp upgrades to trade shares on the OTCQX Best Market

ALBEMARLE - The common stock of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCQX: UWHR), the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank, began trading Monday on OTC Markets Group’s OTCQX® Best Market (“OTCQX”). The company qualified to trade on the OTCQX and upgraded from the Pink® market. OTC Markets Group operates financial markets for approximately 11,000 U.S. and global securities.

Uwharrie Bank is a community banking organization that was organized in the early 1980s as the consolidation of the financial industry created a void for local and family owned businesses. Currently, with total assets of $827.8 million at December 31, 2020, Uwharrie Bank continues to serve the needs of community based organizations and is a major benefactor to the communities it serves.

Roger Dick, Chief Executive Officer of Uwharrie Capital Corp said, “The founding mission of Uwharrie Capital Corp still holds true, to help create robust local economies that help our neighbors obtain a quality of life that promotes traditional values; values that inspire us to care for one another and create opportunities where our children and grandchildren can achieve financial security. To us, it’s about more than a bottom line, it’s about Making a Difference®.”