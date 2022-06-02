VA doctor takes prestigious honor

SALISBURY — Dr. Charles de Comarmond, Salisbury VA Health Care System Chief of Medicine and lead consultant for infectious diseases and infection prevention, recently was selected as the 2021 Mark Wolcott Awardee for Excellence in Clinical Care Leadership.

Established in 1996, this award recognizes outstanding Veterans Health Administration practitioners who deserve special acknowledgement for their contributions in enhancing clinical care.

This award is given once per year to the top clinician and top leader in clinical care for the entire VA and recognizes a lifetime of service, not just one year. After being selected, de Comarmond felt humbled.

“My first reaction was disbelief, given that this is one of the VHA’s most prestigious clinical awards,” he said. “As a physician, every day is a lesson in humility—especially when you think of how much our Veterans have sacrificed.”

According to de Comarmond, this award reflects Salisbury VA HCS’s journey.

“Salisbury has attracted a talented workforce where one is surrounded by highly-skilled colleagues who make award-worthy changes happen,” said de Comarmond. “I am grateful that Salisbury VA leadership shared what we have done over the past 15 years and I thank the Wolcott Award review committee for recognizing and believing in the hard work and dedication of our team.”

Some of the highlights of de Comarmond’s time with Salisbury VA include creating a Hematology/Oncology service from the ground up; expanding Gastroenterology and Endoscopy; starting a chronic dialysis program; developing the only free standing cardiac catheterization program in VHA; and significantly improving the Infectious Disease service and network-wide Infection Control Program. Under his leadership, Salisbury VA’s cancer care program became the first in VHA to be certified by the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

“The list of Dr. de Comarmond’s accomplishments and contributions to this health care system cannot be overstated,” said Interim Salisbury VA Executive Director Ronald Johnson. “Going above and beyond the scope of his duties …that’s just what he does. It’s who he is.”

His work is done with a certain sense of joy. He approaches each day with the goal of improving the lives of his patients. Any recognition he receives is a bonus.

“Since my arrival here, patient care has been my number one priority,” said de Comarmond. “Improving Veteran lives is always in my thoughts. They have given us so much.”