Vegan Vibe Music Series returns to Concord

And for those with kids, the first and last Sundays of the music series will have a kid play area sponsored by 1,2,3 JUMP Inc.

"It will be completely for kids to keep them active and introduce them to healthy options that taste good," Latise said.

This year will also feature a sip'n'paint where attendees can learn to paint and learn vegan recipes from a chef. The class will be held in the u[stairs area at the brewery. Since activities can be held indoors, the Howie siblings wanted to expand the series' events.

"This year we wanted to take it up a notch to make it fun and to utilize the wines there," Latise said.

With the series is finally coming in full force, the siblings wanted to get as much local artist and vendors in the series.

"When we first started, it was important for us to circulate money in communities that don't get the opportunity to do that on a regular basis," Morathi said. "We are entrepreneurs at heart. It can be expensive to do and those opportunities are few and far between. It is important for us to give back because it is all we have ever seen."