Veterans Day Recognition at ECHS

The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will host a program to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the College Street entrance in Mount Pleasant. On the first Armistice Day (now known as Veterans Day) in 1918, bells rang across the country at 11 a.m. to mark the end of World War I. Bells will ring at ECHS at the same time, 104 years later, to recognize local veterans for their service, and Corey Gaston will sound Taps on a World War I bugle.

In addition, Quilts of Valor, a national organization dedicated to providing quilts for service members and veterans touched by war, will present a brief program and gift quilts to veterans Josh Craven, Ed Creed, Norris Dearmon, Dean Kroll and Mike Shinn.

Josh Craven was deployed in Iraq in 2010 when his convoy was hit by an EFP (explosively formed projectile) resulting in the loss of his left leg and paralysis of his right. He spent two years at Walter Reed Army Medical Center for recovery and physical therapy. His awards include a Purple Heart, three Army achievement medals, and two Army accommodation medals.

Ed Creed served in the Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972 with postings that included DaNang Air Base, Vietnam. Among other awards, he received the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, National Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Stars.

World War II veteran Norris Dearmon was drafted and sworn into the armed service on Nov. 30, 1942. After completing dental training school in 1943, he was shipped to an active combat zone, serving at Turner Field, Army ATC Air Core Base in Iceland, where he provided essential dental care. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, European Theater Medal, American Theater Medal and Victory Medal.

Dean Kroll retired in 2001 with 24 years of service in the Marine Corps in a variety of roles, including drill instructor, wire chief, warrant officer, platoon commander, operations officer and executive officer. From 1990-91, he was deployed to Desert Storm and Desert Shield as a Classified Materials Officer. Medals earned include Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation and Navy Achievement Medals, and multiple medals for Southwest Asia, including the Kuwaiti Liberation Medal.

Mike Shinn graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1958 and joined the U.S. Navy. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Alaska during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. He subsequently reentered the Navy, serving on aircraft carriers USS Bon Homme Richard, USS Lexington, USS Independence, and USS Enterprise in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. During his military career, he was awarded Navy Commendation and Achievement Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal with two stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and five Good Conduct Medals.

The public is cordially invited to attend the presentation of the quilts, and to ring the museum’s bell in honor or memory of a veteran. This event is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring mementos of veterans along with a lawn chair.