Veterans: Experience holiday magic at drive-thru breakfast

CONCORD – Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services team will continue its tradition of celebrating the holidays with a special breakfast honoring local veterans. Staying mindful of safety concerns, the event will take place as a drive-thru celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Cabarrus County Boys and Girls Club (247 Spring St NW, Concord, NC 28025).
Hundreds of Cabarrus County veterans participated in a drive-thru celebration on Veterans Day. The event’s success and feedback from participants encouraged local officials to continue the drive-thru format.
“It’s a heartwarming event for everyone involved,” said Cabarrus County Veterans Services Director Tony R. Miller. “We’re sharing in the magic of the season and letting local veterans know we’re here for them. We have resources that can improve their lives. It’s what the holidays are all about.”
Drive-thru participants can enjoy free biscuits provided by Bojangles’ Store 831 (George Lyles Parkway in Concord), gift cards from Food Lion, goodie bags and a big “Thank You” from County staff, community partners and supporters. Supplies are limited.
For more information on the Veterans Drive-Thru Christmas Breakfast, or for assistance in securing benefits and services offered to veterans, contact Cabarrus County Veterans Services at 704-920-2869.
Reflections on service
Cabarrus County Television (CabCo TV) has created a video special, Reflections on Service, that showcases the diversity of veterans in our community while celebrating the sacrifices they made.
Segments include:
The voices of a variety of veterans detailing how their service shaped their lives
The stories of late veteran Jerry Edwards and his wife, Cheryl, and veteran Leroy Tate, all of whom received life-changing help from Cabarrus County Veterans Services
Ceremonial elements from the J.M. Robinson High School band and the Robinson and Hickory Ridge High School JROTC
To watch, visit youtube.com/cabarruscounty and type “reflections” in the search box.
Serving Cabarrus County veterans
Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department provides professional and timely assistance to veterans and their family members, free of charge.
The Veterans Services office—located at 363 Church Street N, Suite 180, Concord—features a food pantry, which provides veterans with much-needed help.
Accredited Veterans Services Officers help navigate U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs programs and provide free assistance through benefits, such as:
• Compensation
• Veterans pension
• Survivors pension
• Appeals
• Veteran healthcare
• Survivor benefits
• Education
• Home loan guaranty
• Employment
• Transportation
• Adult and aging services
• Senior resources
For more information on the Cabarrus County Veterans Services Office, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/vets or call 704-920-2869.