Veterans: Experience holiday magic at drive-thru breakfast

CONCORD – Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services team will continue its tradition of celebrating the holidays with a special breakfast honoring local veterans. Staying mindful of safety concerns, the event will take place as a drive-thru celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Cabarrus County Boys and Girls Club (247 Spring St NW, Concord, NC 28025).

Hundreds of Cabarrus County veterans participated in a drive-thru celebration on Veterans Day. The event’s success and feedback from participants encouraged local officials to continue the drive-thru format.

“It’s a heartwarming event for everyone involved,” said Cabarrus County Veterans Services Director Tony R. Miller. “We’re sharing in the magic of the season and letting local veterans know we’re here for them. We have resources that can improve their lives. It’s what the holidays are all about.”

Drive-thru participants can enjoy free biscuits provided by Bojangles’ Store 831 (George Lyles Parkway in Concord), gift cards from Food Lion, goodie bags and a big “Thank You” from County staff, community partners and supporters. Supplies are limited.