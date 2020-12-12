Veterans: Experience holiday magic at drive-thru breakfast

CONCORD – For years, Cabarrus County Veterans Services has staged a community Veterans Christmas Breakfast.

The heartwarming tradition connected, and in some cases reunited, service members spanning multiple generations. In addition to receiving a meal, they could visit with certified Veterans Services Officers and vendors to learn about benefits or receive on-the-spot assistance.

This year, the Veterans Services team was committed to continuing the tradition while making allowances for the health and safety of the honorees. This year’s event will be a drive-thru breakfast on Wednesday, December 16, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cabarrus County Boys and Girls Club (247 Spring St NW, Concord, NC 28025).

Enjoy free biscuits, goodie bags (while supplies last) and a big “Thank You” from County staff, community partners and supporters.

Bring your insurance card for a complimentary flu vaccination provided by Cannon Pharmacy of Kannapolis. The pharmacy will offer senior and regular doses of the vaccine.