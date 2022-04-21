Veterans memorial at Rob Wallace Park to be dedicated in May

MIDLAND — The veterans memorial at Rob Wallace Park is up, and its dedication ceremony is scheduled.

The dedication ceremony is currently set for Memorial Day, May 30.

The Midland Town Council has been working toward bringing the memorial to fruition since the idea was brought up at a town council meeting in 2019. Since then, the town has worked with Cabarrus County to get approval for and create the memorial.

Preliminary plans for the park were finally brought before council in September 2020 for approval.

The town went through many avenues of financing the memorial project, including a brick sponsoring program. The town also received a $30,031 donation from the Midland Magic organization after it disbanded.

Now the veterans memorial features stone pillars with plaques for the:

U.S. Army

U.S. Navy

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Marines

U.S. Coast Guard

Fire

Law Enforcement

Below the pillars are flower beds matching each branch's or group's colors.

One thing missing from the memorial is a set of benches. Original sketches and early plans for the memorial included plans for benches, but final plans did not.

At a town council meeting April 12, Town Manager Doug Paris asked the council to add the benches at a later date.

"I think we need a place for our older veterans to sit down," he explained.

Due to supply chain issues, the benches will not be placed at the memorial before the dedication ceremony.

A lit flag pole is also expected to be placed at the memorial at a later date.

At the same council meeting, Town Engineer Richard McMillan said the memorial was a good addition to the park.

"I think you have something to be proud of," he said, "and a tremendous add on to the county park down there."