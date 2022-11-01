Veterans Salute 5k and 10k to be held this Saturday

Concord Parks and Recreation hosts a patriotic run Saturday, Nov. 5, to salute veterans.

Races will begin on McCachern Boulevard beside the Cabarrus County Parking Lot. The 5k will run toward Corban Avenue, take a left and down into the McEachern Greenway and back up the finish using the downtown connector.

Awards given to overall top three male and female top three veterans in male and female, and to the top three male and female finishers in each age group: 10 & under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75 and over.

Race day registration starts at 7:30 a.m. on race day. Registration fees for the 5k is $15 and the $10k is $25. The one mile fun run is free to participate.

The fun run begins at 8:30 a.m., the 5k at 9 a.m. and the 10k at 9:15 a.m. The start/finish line is located on McCachern Boulevard and following the Downtown Connector Greenway with a half-mile turnaround.

All 10k participants will also receive a participation medal.

The courses are USATF Certificated Courses:

5k: NC19014DF

10k: NC21008DF

Race packets can be picked up at:

David Phillips Activity Center located at 946 Burrage Road Northeast, Concord, NC 28025 Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Academy Recreation Center located at 147 Academy Ave. Northwest, Concord, NC 28025 Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find other race details at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Concord/VeteranSalute5K.