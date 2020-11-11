Veterans Services open in Cabarrus County; Officials encourage veterans to seek benefits

CABARRUS COUNTY — With many Cabarrus County facilities reopening Monday, Oct. 19, Veterans Services is encouraging people to seek assistance who may be in need of food or monetary help either because of the COVID-19 pandemic or just if they need it.

Tony R. Miller is the Director of Veterans Services for Cabarrus County. He said the food pantry run by Veterans Services has been less active since facilities closed down due to the pandemic, but he hopes now that they are open again — with some restrictions, of course — veterans will come out and seek help if they need it.

“We definitely encourage all veterans to call our office,” Miller said. “A lot of veterans don’t know that they may qualify for benefits and we like to go and at least do the interviewing process to see if a veteran may qualify for benefits.

“So we just always encourage all veterans to at least call our office to see if they may qualify for benefits.”

Since county facilities closed down due to the pandemic, Veterans Services in Cabarrus County has been doing almost all of its work over the phone or over Microsoft Teams.