Veterans Services open in Cabarrus County; Officials encourage veterans to seek benefits

CABARRUS COUNTY — With many Cabarrus County facilities reopening Monday, Oct. 19, Veterans Services is encouraging people to seek assistance who may be in need of food or monetary help either because of the COVID-19 pandemic or just if they need it.
Tony R. Miller is the Director of Veterans Services for Cabarrus County. He said the food pantry run by Veterans Services has been less active since facilities closed down due to the pandemic, but he hopes now that they are open again — with some restrictions, of course — veterans will come out and seek help if they need it.
“We definitely encourage all veterans to call our office,” Miller said. “A lot of veterans don’t know that they may qualify for benefits and we like to go and at least do the interviewing process to see if a veteran may qualify for benefits.
“So we just always encourage all veterans to at least call our office to see if they may qualify for benefits.”
Since county facilities closed down due to the pandemic, Veterans Services in Cabarrus County has been doing almost all of its work over the phone or over Microsoft Teams.
They have been able to help out some with their food pantry, but due to the fact people couldn’t come into the facilities they did see a decrease in demand. They were still able to bring out food in bags to those seeking help, but they didn’t have as many come down as they would in normal times.
But any help Veterans Services can give Miller is happy to help out. A disabled U.S. Marine Corp veteran, Miller has been with the County for a little more than two years. Before that he worked with veterans in Salisbury for a decade.
“It’s very rewarding to be able to help any veteran that we can help here in this office,” he said. “We have a great staff, everybody continues to do (good), has been through the proper training, we work here as a team and we feel like each day we make a difference in somebody’s life.”
Miller said Veterans Services has some funds they can use to help out with light bills or even to house the homeless population in hotels.
“We partnered with Volunteers of America whose office is located in Salisbury that helps homeless veterans get housing, temporary housing and hotels also,” he said.
Cabarrus County Veterans Services is located at 363 Church St N, Suite 180 in Concord. Veterans looking for assistance can either go there to look for help or they can be contacted at 704-920-2869.
Through NC Executive Order 169, visitors to County facilities are required to wear face coverings at all times and maintain six feet of distance from other individuals. No one exhibiting signs of illness should enter a County facility.
The County has implemented a variety of safety measures for facility visitors, including:
- Partitions around service windows
- Distance markers down hallways where lines are anticipated
- Service appointments
- Notification alerts that allow visitors to wait in their vehicle
- Virtual assistants that greet visitors from a television in the lobby
- Drive-thru and curbside service
Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs believes it’s important for residents to have service options.
“Cabarrus County is fortunate to have a workforce with vision and skill to keep us moving forward,” Downs said in a County press release. “Our online services will continue to meet the needs of residents who prefer not to come in. Still, there are residents who can benefit from in-person interactions and on-site resources. We’ve taken protective measures to help the public and our staff safe.”
Residents who have questions are encouraged to contact the department before coming to the facility. For a full list of County departments, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/directory or call the County’s information line at 704-920-2020.
