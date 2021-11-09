Veterans to be honored at ECHS

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will honor two local veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. with quilts. Quilts of Valor, an organization dedicated to providing quilts for service members and veterans touched by war, will present a brief program as well as gifting quilts.

This year’s recipients are Cary Hathcock who served 20 years active duty with the Army National Guard, including two tours in Iraq, and Thomas Porter, Sr., a 100-year-old World War II veteran who drove a tank in the army’s 12th Armored Division.

The public is cordially invited to attend the presentation, following which they will be invited to ring the museum’s bell in honor or memory of a veteran.

“Veterans Day is a day to remember all veterans, living or dead, and to honor them,” said event organizer Richard Wines. “The program will be simple and short, yet very meaningful.”

The Veterans Days Program featuring Quilts of Valor will be held on the College Street lawn outside the museum in downtown Mount Pleasant. It is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring mementos of veterans along with a lawn chair.