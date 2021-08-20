VIDA Wellness has ribbon cutting,

The center focuses on different types of wellness opportunities, Rodriguez said. The center has a bilingual mental health practitioner, Sergio Arenas, Rodriguez' husband. For years Arenas had a career as an engineer, but then pursued his passion of becoming a licensed mental health counselor.

He offers a bilingual counseling service to the community along with a new mental health intern who will work with groups and offer services to those in the community that struggle to access mental health services financially.

Arenas said he wanted to makes sure the metal health component of the center was ready for the community in the midst of the pandemic.

"I think it is really important to focus on mental health because of the crisis that is going on with Covid," "People aren't taking care of themselves as much and people are panicking about the present and the future. People are losing family members, losing jobs, people are rising into panic."

But just like with the center's mission to help new mother's and aid mental health reflects the goals of Rodriguez and Arenas, so does its bilingual aspect. The center has several services offered in Spanish and that was done with intention.