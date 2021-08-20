VIDA Wellness survives pandemic, officially cuts ribbon

CONCORD — The VIDA Wellness Center in Concord held its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday with The Chamber and Concord City officials after being open for more than a year.
The center, located at 185 Church Street, opened officially in February 2020 and even held a few community meetings and planned several events for the rest of the year.
An idea that started 20 years ago, Yuly Rodriguez, co-founder of VIDA, said she and her husband had steadily worked toward creating a community center, specifically one that focused on mental wellness. But then the pandemic happened.
"For a moment," Rodriguez said, "we thought that it would be the end of our idea."
Thankfully, once the Stay at Home Order phased into allowing more businesses to open, the center was able to restart. One of the major events the center co-hosted was with a new organization helping local moms, Mint To Be. The center helped host a drive-thru baby shower with Mint To Be for expectant mothers in the area, giving them essential baby-items.
Helping organizations like Mint To Be, Rodriguez said, fits with the center's mission to aid the community, especially new mothers and families. Rodriguez is the mother to a 7-year-oild and a 9-month-old and wanted to incorporate that aspect of life into the center. One way she did this was by offering services from Leche for Life Lactation, a breastfeeding support group and holds a bilingual children's story time every two weeks.
The center focuses on different types of wellness opportunities, Rodriguez said. The center has a bilingual mental health practitioner, Sergio Arenas, Rodriguez' husband. For years Arenas had a career as an engineer, but then pursued his passion of becoming a licensed mental health counselor.
He offers a bilingual counseling service to the community along with a new mental health intern who will work with groups and offer services to those in the community that struggle to access mental health services financially.
Arenas said he wanted to makes sure the metal health component of the center was ready for the community in the midst of the pandemic.
"I think it is really important to focus on mental health because of the crisis that is going on with COVID," "People aren't taking care of themselves as much and people are panicking about the present and the future. People are losing family members, losing jobs, people are rising into panic."
But just like with the center's mission to help new mother's and aid mental health reflects the goals of Rodriguez and Arenas, so does its bilingual aspect. The center has several services offered in Spanish and that was done with intention.
"We are doing this for community, but it is also a response to who we are," Rodriguez said. "We are both part of the Latino community. We ourselves are immigrants. We have been in the U.S. for a little over 30 years, but we completely understand the journeys our families went through and the journey that about 20 percent of the population of Cabarrus County that falls under the umbrella of the Latino community goes through. we are here to represent them and give them a venue and an opportunity to find their wellness journey and a sense of commitment in community."
The center contains a meditation room and a workshop space where community classes like salsa, paint 'n sip, art and other events can be held by different organizations. As another component to mental and physical wellbeing, Just breathe, founded by Salina Hallenbeck, also offers services at the center including massage therapy and yoga.
The center will also hold another event with Mint To Be in September for expectant mothers.
Yuly said that the center is also open to new ideas and the community is welcome to email in ideas for classes or events held at the center.
"The one sentence that I try to describe our center as is, 'We are a blank canvas,'" Rodriguez said. "And the community just needs to wave and we will paint it as we go."
The center can be reached at: info@vidawellnessnc.com.