CONCORD - James Dorton Park on Poplar Tent Road in Concord will be closing for a year or more for construction and improvements.

The park will close Sept. 25 and a groundbreaking will be held Sept. 26 for improvements that are funded by the $60 million bond referendum that voted approved in November, 2022.

Concord Parks & Rec Deputy Director Sheila Lowry said the closure is expected to last 365 days "weather permitting."

Improvements will include more parking, restoration of the stream banks along Afton Run and Coddle creeks, more paved greenway, expanding the disc golf course from 9 to 18 holes, improvements to the soccer fields and tennis/pickleball courts.

Lowry and other Parks & Rec representatives spoke with those who dropped by the park on Saturday. A second information session will be at Dorton on Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Some residents of Afton Village, the neighborhood surrounding the park, are concerned with the construction. They had been told that homes along with Burck and Yorke would have unobstructed views of the park. They say the park plans will challenge that. One issue is the new bathrooms to be built on the back side of the park near the soccer fields.

Afton Village residents had expressed these concerns in meeting held in 2020. Some feel those concerns were ignored. The current plan does show the expanded parking closer to the Poplar Tent Road side of the park, where the current parking lot is located. The previous plan had additional parking in a field farther up Burck.

The parks bond is also expected to fund several other park and greenway improvements across Concord. More information of the projects is on the website: concordbonds.com For more information call 704-920-5600.

Caldwell Park plans are in the works and will also have closures because of the extensive work to be done.