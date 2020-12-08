Village celebrates the season with lighting ceremony

Lake Park Village in Union County held a tree lighting ceremony last week to celebrate the season.

The lighting began with Lake Park Village Mayor David Cleveland welcoming the socially distanced crowd of Lake Park residents, local officials and friends.

“Although it is a small event, we hope to warm the hearts of many,” Cleveland said.

Pastor Matt Smith of Faith United Methodist Church, Indian Trail, gave the invocation and shared the Christmas story of Jesus’ birth.

A musical concert featuring John Sharp, Grammy-nominated guitarist and Lake Park resident, followed. He played selections with something for everyone: from “Joy to the World” to “Winter Wonderland” and “Home Sweet Home” to children’s favorite, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Antoinette King is this year’s “Town Hero,” and was designated to light the Christmas tree. She is the reigning Ms. Elite Southeast America's United States 2021.