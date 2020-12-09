Village Park - Celebration of Lights & Winterland Express

Celebrate the Christmas spirit all month long in Kannapolis with the Celebration of Lights in Village Park in Kannapolis.

The Celebration of Lights boasts more than 250,000 lights and takes place at Village Park nightly from now through December 30th (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Walk through the park and enjoy the many light displays or make a reservation and ride the Winterland Express and see if you can find all 12 Days of Christmas!

In addition to the light displays throughout the park, other activities will also take place each night. You can roast marshmallows and make s’mores or visit with Santa in his studio. Stop by and watch performances from our very own Kannapolis Singing Bears as they entertain the family with a 30-minute Christmas Carol performance each hour on the hour.

The Winterland Express takes riders through the lights at the park from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10 .m. Fridays and Saturdays. Admission to the park and viewing of the lights are free; tickets to ride the train and carousel are $6 per row on the train. The train is by reservation ONLY.

For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 704-920-4343.