Village Park getting new playground equipment

KANNAPOLIS - Village Park is getting new playground equipment just in time for Spring.
The existing playground equipment ISs 20 years old and it was time for a makeover, city parks officials said.
Renderings for the two new playground units and a photo of the construction are posted on the Kannapolis Community News Facebook page. Officials expect the new playground to be ready by April 1.
The new playgrounds will have something for children of all ages and abilities such as climbing apparatus, a 23-foot tall tunnel, towers, a rope venture, an urban swing, corkscrew slides, and many more fun things to do.
One playground area is ideal for children aged 2-5 and the other playground area is perfect for 5-12 year-olds.
There are two playgrounds at Village Park and the other one will remain open while this one is constructed.