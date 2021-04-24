Virtual course provides ‘Powerful Tools’ for adult caregivers

CONCORD — A caregiver’s days are long, yet can seem cramped with appointments, meal prep, home chores and a variety of other tasks. Getting personal time, even for a moment, can feel difficult.

Cabarrus County Human Services offers a step in the right direction through a free virtual workshop that helps recharge the caregiver’s spirit and connects them with important resources. The spring Powerful Tools for Caregivers session begins May 5.

Susan Domann, a supervisor with Cabarrus County Human Services Adult and Aging Services, administers the program. She believes the pandemic opened up two opportunities related to caregiving: the opportunity for more people to understand the impact of caregiving and improvements in access to service through technology.

“Before the pandemic, the idea of caregiving was abstract to a lot of people,” Domann said. “When caregivers share their story, they tend to give a familiar list of responsibilities most can relate to … maybe a health update. But they often leave out their own struggle. There’s a new understanding and appreciation for their selfless acts of love and compassion. Most people can now identify with that.”

Whether you find yourself in a traditional caregiver role or you are providing care because of the pandemic, the workshop is for you.