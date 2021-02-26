Virtual tribute honors survivors and the teams that saved them

CONCORD – It takes a team to save a life. The calming telecommunicators who handle those critical first moments. The prepared paramedics who care for and transport the patient. The professional medical staff ready to act on that patient’s arrival.

Each year, the Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Hearts and Heroes event celebrates the importance of that teamwork, while reuniting out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survivors with those who helped save them.

While COVID-19 prevents an in-person program this year, you can still experience an amazing story about the medical team that helped save a Mt. Pleasant man’s life.

“Although it’s not safe to gather in person, it is still important to us to celebrate a life saved, especially in unprecedented times like this,” says Cabarrus County EMS Specialty Services Supervisor Kara Clarke. “A virtual event gives us the opportunity to continue the celebration of life for the 8th consecutive year.”

The 2021 Hearts and Heroes virtual program premiered online and on CabCo TV on Thursday, February 25. If you missed the premiere, watch the video on demand at youtube.com/cabarruscounty or on repeat showings on CabCo TV.