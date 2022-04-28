Visit Cabarrus releases latest edition of official Cabarrus destination guide

The latest edition of the official travel resource for Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland and Mount Pleasant is now available from the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Defined as a Destination Guide, the free, 72-page publication serves as a road map to memories for travelers and residents alike. Its pages include features on the area’s community gathering hubs plus information for lodging, indoor and outdoor fun, restaurants, racing attractions, historic sites, and more. An autograph page inside the back cover also makes the magazine a special keepsake for race fans.

“The Guide is a snapshot of Cabarrus County’s offerings created to inspire adventures that span all five of our exciting communities,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County CVB president and CEO. “We invite everyone to grab a copy and join us in celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week by planning their next getaway in Cabarrus County.”

National Travel & Tourism Week, May 1-7, is an annual tradition that celebrates the value travel holds for our economy, businesses, communities and personal well-being.

View the 2022-23 Cabarrus County, NC Destination Guide online now at VisitCabarrus.com. The Guide is also available at the Visitor Information Center in Concord, at hotels, major attractions and participating local businesses and restaurants throughout Cabarrus County, and at North Carolina’s nine Welcome Centers. To offer the Destination Guide at your location, send a message to Hey@VisitCabarrus.com.