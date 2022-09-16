 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021 Visitor Impact for Cabarrus

Visitor spending increased by 67.2 percent to $480.8 million

CONCORD – Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Cabarrus County had the sixth highest visitor spending growth rate in the state last year and was among the top counties for percentage increases in tourism employment growing 21 percent from 2020.

“With several new offerings and the return of major events, this destination provided eager travelers exciting ways to reconnect in 2021,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “While our hospitality partners continued to deliver extraordinary experiences, the CVB’s efforts to support them spanned from prioritizing workforce development to launching Cabarrus Burger Madness. Along with emphasizing the significant value of tourism in Cabarrus County, these statistics reflect the collective dedication of our hospitality community.”

“Tourism has seen a strong recovery in Cabarrus,” said Owen Parker, Chair of the Cabarrus County CVB Board of Directors and General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord. “Our CVB team is leading the charge in developing the kind of experience that will further drive demand. With their leadership and forward thinking, this destination’s tourism industry will continue to prosper.”

2021 Cabarrus County Tourism Impact Highlights:

• The travel and tourism industry directly employs more than 4,065 people in Cabarrus County

• Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Cabarrus County was $140.4 million

• State and local tax revenues totaled $36.1 million from travel to Cabarrus County

• Taxes generated by visitor spending represent a tax savings of $155.62 per resident

• Cabarrus County ranks 13th in total visitor spending among North Carolina’s 100 counties

These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2021,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.

About the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau

As a globally recognized destination marketing organization through Destination International’s Accreditation Program (DMAP), the CCCVB is dedicated to promoting Cabarrus County as a visitor destination and enhancing the complete visitor experience. The bureau also represents and supports the interests of the local tourism industry and promote public awareness of the importance of tourism. For more, visit CabCoCVB.com or find us at Facebook.com/ExploreCabarrus and @ExploreCabarrus on Twitter and Instagram.

