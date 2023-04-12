The City of Kannapolis is searching for Jiggy with the Piggy volunteers. Do you want to help?

Volunteers get a free T-shirt when they sign up to volunteer with Team/Vendor Check-In, the 5K, or the Kids Zone.

Past volunteers said they had fun and met lots of great people.

Jiggy With the Piggy will be May 4 through May 7. This year more than 50 barbecue teams are expected.

For the weekend the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are changing their name to the Q's.

Pick a volunteer slot at: https://bit.ly/volunteerjiggy23