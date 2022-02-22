Vote for Concord to Win an NCDOT Mobi Award

CONCORD, NC – The City of Concord is competing for two North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Mobi Awards for the Hector H. Henry Greenway-Riverwalk and the Spring Street Mini Roundabout Teardrop. The public is encouraged to vote daily through Feb. 25 to help the city take home the Most Valued/Voted Project award.

The NCDOT Mobi Awards recognize multimodal transportation projects that help create vibrant communities. Multimodal projects incorporate at least two modes of transportation, such as bicycle, pedestrian, highways, and public transit. Concord’s Hector H. Henry Greenway-Riverwalk and the Spring Street Mini Roundabout Teardrop are both eligible projects.

The Hector H. Henry Greenway-Riverwalk offers pedestrian and bicycle access to single and multi-family neighborhoods, parks, public transportation, shops, restaurants and hotels, and it connects to the Carl Furr Elementary School. It is one of the city’s most popular and widely used greenways. The public can take a virtual walk through the greenway and vote daily for the Hector H. Henry Greenway-Riverwalk at https://bit.ly/351nhNc.