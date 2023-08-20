With students already back in school, most people are already gearing up for the fall season. In a few weeks, the roughly 152,000 registered Cabarrus County voters will start going to the polls, as early voting begins in late October.

For the upcoming municipal election, voters across North Carolina will be asked to show photo identification.

The only other time Cabarrus voters had to show a photo ID before voting occurred during the 2016 primary, according to Cabarrus County Board of Elections director Carol Soles.

“It was not an issue in Cabarrus County,” Soles told the Independent Tribune.

While most voters can simply show their driver’s license, there are many other acceptable photo IDs.

These include:

A free state ID from the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, also known as “non-operator ID;”

Driver’s license or non-driver ID from another state;

U.S. Passport;

College or university student ID approved by State Board of Elections;

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by State Board;

Military or veterans ID cards

One of the easiest ways is to simply go to the Cabarrus County Board of Elections (369 Church St. in Concord) and receive a free voter photo ID.

No special documents are required and voters just need to provide basic information, including their name, date of birth, and the last four digits of their Social Security number. The ID will expire 10 years from the date of issuance.

Soles said her office has thus far issued three voter photo IDs.

The Cabarrus County Board of Elections can issue cards at any time during regular business hours, except for the period following the last day of early voting through Election Day.

If a voter is unable to show a photo ID when voting, he or she can cast a ballot and then bring an acceptable ID to the county election office by the day before county canvass (deadline is the second Thursday following Election Day.)

Voters lacking an ID can also fill out an ID Exception Form and still cast a ballot. When completing the form, the voter will choose from the following exceptions:

They have a “reasonable impediment” to showing an ID. The voter must provide their reason by selecting from several choices, including lack of transportation, disability or illness and work schedule.

They have a religious objection to being photographed.

They were a victim of a natural disaster within 100 days before Election Day.

For voters who plan to vote by mail, they need to include a photocopy of an acceptable ID inside the “photo ID envelope” that comes with their ballot. This can include the free IDs from either the DMV or the elections office.

If people have any questions, they can contact the elections office at 704-920-2860 or visit the website, where there is a tab about Voter ID Information.

Early voting in Cabarrus, which will take place at the elections office, begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 7.