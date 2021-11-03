WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S in Kannapolis raises over $44,000

KANNAPOLIS – More than 260 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Atrium Health Ballpark or in their own neighborhoods on Oct. 30. Participants raised more than $44,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.

“We appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Rowan and Cabarrus County community and surrounding areas for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”

Edward Jones – Region 244 – Rowan-Cabarrus was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $5,560. The other top fundraising teams include: Hartsell Funeral Homes ($2,890) and For Sweet Sue ($2,810).