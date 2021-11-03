WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S in Kannapolis raises over $44,000

KANNAPOLIS – More than 260 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Atrium Health Ballpark or in their own neighborhoods on Oct. 30. Participants raised more than $44,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs.
“We appreciate our Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Rowan and Cabarrus County community and surrounding areas for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “Congratulations and many thanks to all involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 358,000 caregivers that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”
Edward Jones – Region 244 – Rowan-Cabarrus was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising $5,560. The other top fundraising teams include: Hartsell Funeral Homes ($2,890) and For Sweet Sue ($2,810).
On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony was emceed by Ann Wyatt Little, “Good Day Charlotte” host on FOX Charlotte. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $50,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own. Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/RowanCabarrus.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 17 walks across North Carolina. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.