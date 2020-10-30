Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $29,000

CABARRUS COUNTY – In the midst of a pandemic, caregivers to Alzheimer’s Disease patients are lacking more resources and seeing less of family members.
About 500 Rowan and Cabarrus residents walked across the counties this month for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rowan-Cabarrus.
Instead of holding a centralized event, residents walked along streets and sidewalks Saturday, October 24, to put in their steps.
A small group of Concord Rotary Club members met to walk at the Atrium Health Ballpark – where a promise garden in honor of those impacted by Alzheimer’s was set up.
Rotary Club member and Concord City Councilmember JC McKenzie is a long-time supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Rotary’s Alzheimer’s research initiative.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, including 170,000 North Carolina residents – a number estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by year 2050.
McKenzie has seen firsthand the effects of the disease after his parents were both diagnosed about seven years ago. His father passed away four years due to complications of the disease.
McKenzie’s mother lives in a facility in Concord, but hasn’t been able to see his much since the pandemic began.
“This has been terrible. My sister and I have seen her in-person one time since March. And we currently have another scheduled visit,” he said.
But when a staff member or resident tests positive for COVID-19, the facility shuts down for two weeks, elongating the time McKenzie and his sister wait to see their mom.
He said he is grateful the protocols are in place to keep people safe, but he and his sister miss seeing her in-person.
McKenzie’s parents were able to fund their care themselves, but other people diagnosed with the disease are not able to. Family members often step in for the role.
“My dad the funds so that I didn’t personally have to be their caregiver. I could not have done that,” he said.
But others who do care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease, McKenzie said, are struggling right now.
According to the he Alzheimer’s Association, due to COVID-19, many Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers have experienced a reduction in outside care and support services, including adult day services, home health care and reduced support from family and friends in the wake of social distancing protocols.
This also forces caregivers to take on the role of clinicians by finding new ways to engage their loved ones during quarantine.
In 2019 the Alzheimer’s association reported, friends and family of those with the disease in North Carolina provided an estimated 545 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.1 billion. With a lack of resources right now, those hours of care will be even higher.
And while everyone is hurting right now with either a lack of resources or due to the economy, McKenzie said Alzheimer’s disease and other global issues are important.
Participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rowan-Cabarrus showed that it was a priority.
“All of these organizations are struggling in a time we need help the most whether it is Alzheimer’s or homelessness,” he said. “COVID is going to be impacting us for years after the threat of COVID-19 has left us.”
The Rowan-Cabarrus walk had a goal of $64,000 but it has not yet been reached. The Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter was able to raise more than $29,000 so far. The association will continue to accept donations through December 31.
Investing in research is an investment in the health of the future elderly population McKenzie said.
“All of us are going to be touched by this disease either personally or by someone close to us,” McKenzie said. “As we all live to be older we are all going to run the risk of this disease and we are a long ways off from having any prevention or treatments.”
