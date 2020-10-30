Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $29,000

This also forces caregivers to take on the role of clinicians by finding new ways to engage their loved ones during quarantine.

In 2019 the Alzheimer’s association reported, friends and family of those with the disease in North Carolina provided an estimated 545 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.1 billion. With a lack of resources right now, those hours of care will be even higher.

And while everyone is hurting right now with either a lack of resources or due to the economy, McKenzie said Alzheimer’s disease and other global issues are important.

Participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Rowan-Cabarrus showed that it was a priority.

“All of these organizations are struggling in a time we need help the most whether it is Alzheimer’s or homelessness,” he said. “COVID is going to be impacting us for years after the threat of COVID-19 has left us.”

The Rowan-Cabarrus walk had a goal of $64,000 but it has not yet been reached. The Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter was able to raise more than $29,000 so far. The association will continue to accept donations through December 31.

Investing in research is an investment in the health of the future elderly population McKenzie said.

“All of us are going to be touched by this disease either personally or by someone close to us,” McKenzie said. “As we all live to be older we are all going to run the risk of this disease and we are a long ways off from having any prevention or treatments.”