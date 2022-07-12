Walter earns award at Alzheimer's symposium

Kathleen Walter, PhD, research fellow in the Mooney Lab at the Nutrition Research Institute, has won Best Poster Presentation for basic/translational science at the first Symposium for Learning about Alzheimer’s disease-related Medical research at Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill (SLAM-DUNC). The June 24-25 symposium was designed for researchers, clinicians and trainees from Duke, UNC-CH, North Carolina Central University, UNC-Pembroke and Eastern Carolina University.

Attendees submitted 24 posters outlining their research. Two winners were selected in two categories: Basic/Translational Science and Clinical/Epidemiology. Walter's winning poster in the former is titled Prenatal Alcohol Exposure Causes Persistent Neuroinflammation and Age- and Sex-Specific Effects on Cognition and Metabolic Outcomes in an Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model.

The two symposium keynote speakers judged the posters. Todd Cohen, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Neurology at the UNC School of Medicine, focuses on Alzheimer’s disease, frontotemporal dementia and ALS. Jason Karlawish, MD, physician and author, focuses on issues at the intersections of bioethics, aging and the neurosciences.