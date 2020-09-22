Walton promoted at Rowan Vocational

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kim Walton has been named Assistant Executive Director at Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc., according to Gary Yelton, Executive Director of both facilities located in Salisbury and Concord,

“We are extremely pleased that Kim has accepted this position. She brings a vast array of experience, training and expertise as a teacher and administrator. Kim joined RVO in 2016 and has consistently demonstrated her ability and skills in working with consumers, staff, parents, guardians and caregivers alike. Kim’s compassion, expertise and knowledge of the population we serve is a major asset.”

Walton will continue to perform her previous duties as a qualified professional, classroom instructor and as a staff development trainer.

“After working with Kim in administration in the Rowan-Salisbury School System, I feel like she will be a great asset to both RVO and CVO and look forward to working with her in Concord,” stated Louis “Skip” Kraft, Director of Operations at Cabarrus Vocational Opportunities.

Walton is a graduate of North Rowan High School in Spencer. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English/Secondary Education from Catawba College. She later earned her Master’s Degree in School Administration from Appalachian State University in Boone.

Kim is married to Alan Walton, a teacher and wrestling coach at North Rowan Middle School. She is the mother of two children, Brandon and Taylor. Kim is also the daughter of the late Bobby and Susan Morgan.