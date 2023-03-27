Dozens of fish have died at Frank Liske Park Lake and lined the shores this weekend.

The fish created a bad smell in the area and there was also a dead duck in the water Sunday.

Cabarrus County officials said Frank Liske Park staff first noticed the situation on Friday and have been monitoring conditions throughout the weekend and into today (Monday).

The lower water level due to the repairs coupled with recent unseasonably warm temperatures created low oxygen levels in the water. The cold, low-oxygen water rose to the top, which created a natural process known as a “pond turnover,” the county said.

Staff from Active Living and Parks and Infrastructure and Asset Management are addressing the cleanup.

The pond level of the lake was reduced in February while crews removed trees and made repairs to the dam. At that time officials said the level would only be reduced about five feet and the lowered water should not adversely affect the fish.

It appears most of the work on the dam has been completed but a portion of the trail at one corner remains closed. The lake level is still low.