Water main extension under contract for Poplar Tent

CONCORD — City of Concord Water Resources contract crews expect to begin installing an extension to the current 24” water line on Poplar Tent Rd. to improve system pressures in the area.

“This project is vital to enhance the pressure zone improvements scheduled for early 2021”, Water Resources Director Jeff Corley Stated.” “Ultimately increasing future system pressures and fire flows for the area.”

On November 2, 2020, Cleary Construction was given a Notice to Proceed, with a current expected start date of early December. The start date is dependent on several variables, including weather. The projected length of construction from initiation will be approximately 180 calendar days.

Lane closures will occur along Poplar Tent Rd. at Rock Hill Church Rd, and near International Drive. Some customers may also experience a short spanned water outage as connections are made to existing water lines.

As dates for these projected outages and lane closures become available and confirmed, the City of Concord will continue to update travelers and the community through various mediums such as social media platforms, Concordnc.gov, and Nextdoor.

Motorists traveling in the area should exercise caution, travel slowly, and follow the posted signage. Additional details to follow once confirmed.